Today Stefano De Martino is back (again) with Belen Rodriguez; in the past, however, Amici’s dancer had a very important relationship with Emma Marrone, known to Amici. A lot of time has passed since then and today it seems that the two have a good relationship; only a few years ago, however, they were planning to have children and get married.

Despite the big talent which had demonstrated in the school of Friends, the first step of Stephen DeMartinor in show business, that year’s edition had been won by Emma Brown.

In the little house, however, the Neapolitan and the Leccese had given life to one beautiful love storywhich had really made the audience dream.

Soon, unfortunately for whom hoped for a happy ending, Belen would arrive and Stefano would close with the cantata; at the time, however, the two were so serious that they were thinking about marriage And children!

Stefano De Martino: he left Emma Marrone despite…

Although his romance with Emma Brown seemed to be booming, in the 2012 Stefano De Martino had met Belen and had completely revolutionized his life.

The Argentine showgirl had left for him Fabrizio Corona; Stefano, on the other hand, had finished with difficulty with Emma Brown.

In an old interview Maria De Filippi said that it would be she who told the truth to the singer and given the statements which he had released Emma only some time before it is easy to believe that the Neapolitan had not found the necessary courage.

With Stephen we plan to get married and of have children. Like me, he too is tied to the idea of ​​the family. Often, in this period, work keeps us busy distant, but there is the desire to plan the our future together. I’m lucky, Stefano is a really great guy sensitive.

said the woman, who had just forgiven the fiancé for throwing himself into the arms of his colleague Julia Pauselli and that soon he would have to deal with the beautiful argentina!