Does Stefano De Martino have a new love? After the breakup with Belen Rodriguez, the skirmishes via social media, her ironic videos and his ones on a boat, it seems that the dancer and presenter would also have a new partner.

stefano de martino has a new partner — Before hearing him talk about the exploits of the kids in the new edition of The college on Rai 2 of which he will be the narrator, Stefano De Martino was photographed by Diva and Woman on a Vespa in the company of a young girl. The paparazzi intercepted him while he was with 26-year-old Martina Trivelli and that he would not be part of the world of entertainment. Following in the wake of the ex Belen Rodriguez, engaged to the entrepreneur Elio Lorenzoni, Stefano De Martino would also have found love outside the usual circles of TV and entertainment.

who is the new partner? — Martina Trivelli He is from Pescara and lives in Milan, he is 26 years old and works as Retail Specialist of a cosmetics company. She is not part of the world of entertainment but on her Instagram, populated with photos of travel, parties, outings with friends like any other girl, she already has over 16 thousand followers. These new scooter photos confirm the indiscretion launched by Who last week. The weekly had shown the couple around Milan after a candle-moon dinner in a restaurant. The paparazzi followed them to Stefano’s house where she would have spent the night. Starting from those photos, the research of the gossip experts had traced the identity of the girl, following some likes from the presenter who is also among the followers of the young Pescara girl.

the new life of Stefano De Martino — Stefano De Martino also turned the page after period of rapprochement with Belen Rodriguez. In recent weeks the paparazzi had seen him together with his son Santiago who is said to be very close to his sister Luna Mari and for this reason Stefano and Belen's other ex, Antonino Spinalbanese, were seen together. The two found a way to hang out so the two brothers could play together. In addition to love, for Stefano De Martino it is also time to think about work. In the coming weeks he will be the narrator of the new edition of The college of Rai 2 and then return to lead the late evening program Bar Stella and to think about a prime time program.