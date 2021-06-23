Indiscretions follow one another for the new television schedules in view of the next season. In particular a Mediaset there could be a real revolution underway with regards to programs Barbara D’Urso and the afternoon slot especially on holidays. The conductor from Campania has done a great job, giving all of herself for a broadcast that initially recorded record ratings but that over time got tired.

Source: Mediaset

Perhaps the choice last year to entrust the same format to both the afternoon slot from Monday to Friday as well as the Sunday one and in addition the choice of Live-Non è la D’Urso in the evening led the public to get annoyed with the same type of entertainment .

Stefano De Martino – Cuccarini new conductors of Mediaset?

So in recent weeks there are several names of characters who could take the place of D’Urso especially on Sunday afternoon. There is also talk of a new program that would see the unpublished couple at the helm Lorella Cuccarini and Stefano De Martino. All with the approval of Maria De Filippi who wanted them both for the latest edition of Friends relaunching in particular the figure of Cuccarini who came out badly from the experience in RAI a Life live together with Alberto Matano.

Both are versatile artists, able to sing, dance and lead in a serious or cheerful way. It is no coincidence that on the only occasion in which they made a couple, when they danced the Tuca Tuca to Amici, they showed an immediate and evident harmony and alchemy. Their pairing could prove to be the winning one for next Sunday season.

De Martino it is capable of attracting younger audiences while for Lorella the opportunity to beat Mara Venier in the Sunday battle for ratings would be a double satisfaction. primarily because it closed badly with Rai, secondly because Mara replaced it for ‘Domenica In’ in 2012.