Before becoming popular, the showman had a very humble job. Let’s see which one.

Stephen DeMartino is one of the most beloved characters in the world of entertainment. Rise to prominence thanks to participation in Friends in 2009, over the years it has become increasingly popular also thanks to excellent engagements such as the one with Belen Rodríguez.

True Neapolitan, Stefano began his career as a dancer. To Friends he managed to qualify for the final stages finishing his reality adventure in fifth place. Right from the start she conquered viewers with her beauty and sympathy for her. After the experience at Amici he traveled the world as a dancer before returning to Italy and deciding to move more into the world of entertainment.

We saw him again at Amici but as a judge and in recent years we have seen him at the helm of various television programs such as Made in Sud.

Stefano has also become popular with excellent engagements. Primarily the one with Emma Brown then left after meeting Belen to Amici. With Belen it was a great love and Santiago was also born from that marriage. The couple then separated a few years ago, only to reunite in 2022.

After the initial hesitations it was the weekly Who to publish some intimate shots that saw the couple on vacation together. In the end the decision to come out and in fact Belen and Stefano form today one of the most followed and appreciated couples in the world of entertainment.

Everything is known about Stefano by now, even about his not exactly easy past and the sacrifices he was forced to make to pursue his dream of becoming a dancer. But not everyone knows a backstory always coming from his past. Stefano himself told it during the program “Stefano de Martino-about me” aired on real-time.

On that occasion, Stefano admitted that he also worked as a greengrocer before becoming famous thanks to his participation in Amici.