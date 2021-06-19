Stefano De Martino model father: free time is everything for his son Santiago. And with the post-Covid reopening, the first promise to be kept is the one that all children would like: a weekend at Disneyland. So while mom Belen is struggling with her second pregnancy, Santiago enjoys dad. Still friction on the horizon?

A weekend of adventure parks and roller coasters for Stefano De Martino and the son Santiago, had in 2013 by the then partner Belen Rodriguez. The 8-year-old child grows up calm, in the love of both parents who, even though they are no longer together, have never failed to be present in their son’s life.

Stefano, like all fathers, is faced with the joys and sorrows of fatherhood. Little Santiago has now exceeded 1.30 meters in height, and this means only one thing: roller coaster for everyone! Entertainment for the hard of heart (and stomach): who knows if the young father will surpass even this.

A painful break: Belen and Stefano always at loggerheads

As at the end of all love stories that have had a weight, here too there is a bit of resentment that has never subsided. The rumors are many, but no one would have confirmed them yet. One year after the break, which took place after the 2020 lockdown, it is not yet known what was the trigger for the end of the marriage.

There are those who blame Stefano, speaking of improbable flirtations with other women; there are those who argue that it was Belen who wanted the end. What is certain is that Santiago’s mother has recovered in a short time: the story with Antonino Spinalbese has been going on for almost a year, and we are already at the first pregnancy. The expectation of the little one moon it has almost come to an end.

Stefano: no women on the horizon, just a caring father

If the beautiful Belen cannot be without a man, the dancer was held away from gossip. After some rumors at the beginning of the year that he wanted him linked to the supermodel Mariacarla Boscono, we moved on to the alleged flirting with Andrea Delogu. The truth is that nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been denied. The private life of Stefano De Martino, at the moment, remains private.

The only certainty is that the young man is carrying on two of his great loves: his son Santiago and his career. Protagonist of a special evening with The Jackal as a commentator of the Europeans, he is always looking for new work stimuli. And in the meantime he decides to give his son the experience that all children want: a weekend at Disneyland in the company of giants Mickey and Donald.

