Stefano De Martino comes out into the open: paparazzi with Martina at the restaurant in Milan

Stefano De Martino also comes out. After the photos of Belen Rodriguez with Elio Lorenzoni, the presenter was paparazzi in the company of a new flame. Not the actress Beatrice Vendramin who had been talked about in recent weeks, but a girl called Martina. The photos, published by the weekly Chi, show them close together as they enter a vegan restaurant in Milan. Subsequently, it seems they headed towards the dancer’s house, where they would have spent the night.

In recent days, Belen was also immortalized by photographers while she enjoyed a few moments of leisure with her new partner, Elio Lorenzoni, in Milan. In some of her Instagram stories, the showgirl had hinted that her relationship with Stefano De Martino was wrecked due to a betrayal by the host. The fans’ hope is always in a reconciliation for the sake of their son Santiago.