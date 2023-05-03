Stefano De Martino: “Me and Belen? I dream of separate rooms”

Stefano De Martino without filters is what he told himself in an interview in which he spoke of numerous topics: from the relationship with Belen Rodriguez to the one with the daughter that the Argentine showgirl had with Antonino Spinalbese up to the fundamental role of Maria De Philippi in his career.

Interviewed by weekly Todayspoke of the newfound love with Belen Rodriguez revealing that they dream of separate bedrooms.

“I collapse in bed in the evening, she goes on late to see Korean series. She has to fall asleep with the TV on ”explains the conductor and dancer.

On the flashback with the Argentine showgirl he declares: “Every time we broke up I lost my wedding ring: now I have three”.

Stefano De Martino then spoke of the daughter that the presenter had with her ex-partner, Antonino Spinalbese: “He calls me Teté. I’m an uncle to her, she has a father and I never thought of replacing him”.

“It’s hard to keep a family together. But Belén and I are always there for each other. This means to love: to be there” declares the presenter again, who admits: “I am better as an ex than as a partner, being next to me is not easy”.

The dancer then reveals that there was a moment, at the beginning of his career, in which he had lost his mind: “Maria De Filippi brought me back down to earth. I played the rooster, she looked at me and said: ‘You’re an idiot’”.