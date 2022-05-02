Stefano De Martino attacked from u well-known colleague in the last hours after yet another gossip that sees him protagonist together with Belen Rodriguez. The well-known conductor seems to have no peace especially in the last few weeks when the rapprochement with his former partner is on everyone’s lips.

In recent days, once again new rumors have circulated on social media about an alleged discussion and therefore a crisis between the two well-known faces of the small screen. In fact, all this would have been born after Belen’s participation in a party where friends and relatives were present.

The latter, however, was not accompanied by Stefano, thus unleashing doubts and uncertainties about a hypothetical one crisis. The presenter and the former dancer in recent months have found a meeting point so much that they decide to give a second chance to their love story.

Stefano’s absence from the party, however, triggered various gossip around an alleged crisis. Despite this, however, recently both have decided to carve out a moment of intimacy by making a wonderful e romantic trip on De Martino’s boat.

A colleague of his would be unleashed against the conductor in the last few hours who accused him of having made success thanks to Belen. Let’s see together what were the words against Stefano.

Stefano De Martino attacked by a colleague: “Work thanks to Belen”

The host of Rai 2 recently found himself under attack by his colleague Valerio Pino. The latter in an interview with the weekly New one a year and a half ago, he had accused the young Stefano of working in the world of television only thanks to Belen.

Vitriolic word re-emerged in recent days following some tweets to the former Amici dancer. It was Valerio Pino himself who stated: “Why does he work for Rai? He only works because he has had a child with Belen Rodriguez. Some people don’t know sacrifice, they’ve just had affairs with famous people. If Stefano hadn’t had a child with Belen and if he didn’t have a powerful agent, would he be the conductor? ”.

Valerio’s interview continued by declaring: “What do I think of him? In reality I don’t think but I give him a round of applause. He managed himself very well, he was able to manage everything well. I am healthy envious of him “.

“Thanks to a series of situations, he has also succeeded without standing out in excellence neither in dance nor in a particular charisma, nor in a dialectic, nor in a knowledge of language such as to be able to deserve, he has arrived where he has arrived because he knows the right people”.

Finally, it was Stefano’s former fellow dancer who concluded by stating: “Thanks also to the combination with Belen and a very powerful agent. Then he underwent an operation, he fixed himself, he did things that the system required of him, he is a puppet, he had a child with Belen at the right time ”.