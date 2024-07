“Honestly, I don’t know anyone in politics. I joined Rai five years ago thanks to Carlo Freccero. So I don’t know where they think this push came from. The real push is that a program like ‘Stasera tutto è possibile’, small, on Rai2, has had increasingly bigger numbers”. Stefano De Martino, who will present ‘Affari tuoi’ on Rai1 in place of Amadeus next autumn, told journalists this.