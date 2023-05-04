In an interview with the weekly ‘Today’ the conductor made a revelation about his wife: here’s what he said

In these days Stephen DeMartino gave an interview to the weekly magazine ‘Oggi. Here the dancer and conductor got naked, telling the background of his professional and private life. In detail, Stefano made a revelation about Belen Rodriguez who is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Stefano De Martino revealed to the newspaper ‘Oggi’ that he is thinking of sleeping separated from his wife Belen. The reason? According to her words, while he goes to bed very early, the Argentine showgirl goes to sleep late because she loves watching TV series. These were the words offormer dancer:

I collapse in bed at night, she goes on late to see Korean series. I have to fall asleep with the TV on.

There are many topics covered in the interview that Stefano De Martino gave to the newspaper ‘Oggi’. Among the many, there was no shortage of questions about Luna Marion which the Rai 2 conductor revealed:

He calls me Tete. I’m an uncle to her, she has a father and I never thought of replacing him.

Stefano De Martino then revealed that he has a character a bit particular, for this reason being close to him is not easy. Despite this, today the love story between the dancer and conductor and Belen Rodriguez seems to be booming. This is what Stefano revealed:

It’s hard to keep a family together. But Belén and I are always there for each other. This means to love: to be there.

Stefano De Martino and the revelation about Maria De Filippi: “He brought me back down to earth”

The interview that Stefano De Martino gave to the weekly ‘Today’ then continued with some revelations that the conductor made about Maria De Filippi. In detail, Stefano recalled when the conductor wanted to cand him during the height of his success. These were her words: