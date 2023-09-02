Stefano De Martino has decided to share the new song by Emma Marrone, his historic ex, in his Instagram stories.

The two had fallen in love between the benches of Amici and their relationship, which made the fans of the most followed talent in Italy dream, ended because De Martino fell in love with Belen Rodriguez. Stefano and Emma did not speak to each other for years, at least publicly, then something changed. In between, however, De Martino and Rodriguez had a son, Santiago, they got married, they broke up, then they recovered and perhaps today they separated again (it is still not clear whether there is really a story between Belen and Elio Lorenzoni of love or a simple long-standing friendship).

That the “serene” had returned between Stefano and Emma was already known, but at the beginning of August the indiscretion had circulated that the two had lunch together in De Martino’s house in Posillipo / Marechiaro.

Almost certainly Stefano’s gesture of sharing the new single, “Initiamo dalla fine”, is just a way to support an artist he feels great esteem for. The lyrics of the song tell of an important relationship that caused a lot of pain and as can be seen from the last verse it is not a love with a happy ending: “We did very well / It could have been better / Now we speak two different languages ​​in front of a hotel / Things that love has done to us, things that love has done to us / I won’t cry from tomorrow / And you don’t deserve anything else / You don’t deserve me, no”. And therefore, behind this gesture, another motivation could also be hidden, that of sending a message to Belen …