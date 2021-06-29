Stefano De Martino has published a nice photo on Instagram, in which he appears in the classic smart working outfit: perfectly composed and elegant in the part visible from the camera, and practically in his underwear underneath. A shot that has aroused several reactions!

Stefano De Martino he is ready to restart his conducting career on Rai 2 with his program “Tonight Anything Is Possible”, which he inherited from Amadeus and which he is carrying out with great success. After the experience as judges of Friends 20, therefore, the former dancer will leave Mediaset again, despite the rumors that they wanted him in a broadcast alongside Lorella Cuccarini, and will return to Rai.

Probably these days, waiting for the holidays, De Martino is working on projects that will see him protagonist in the next television season and, as often happens in this period, he is probably doing it in smart working.

Read also: Friends: Who is Stefano De Martino? Age, career and private life

The former dancer, now presenter, wanted to show his followers of Instagram the outfit she chooses every day for work “meetings”, with a really funny shot!

Stefano De Martino: the ironic shot

Stefano De Martino, in fact, he posted a photo in which he appears in the classic outfit from smart working: perfectly elegant in the “upper” part, with a light shirt and dark blue jacket, and casual in the “lower” part. The conductor, in fact, he wears neither pants nor shoes, and the only clearly visible garment are only the blue socks.

Aware of the funny shot, De Martino looks smiling at the camera, while holding the tablet, ready to answer the next business meeting.

Many i comments arrived under the post, from the amused laugh of Giulia Stabile, the winner of Amici 20, until the comic’s ironic response Valeria Graci, who wrote “Come on you get cold!”. In reality, however, to attract the attention of the curious was the comment left by the former suitor of Men and Women Nicole Mazzoccato.

A simple “cool”, with a laughing face, which many on the web have interpreted as an attempt to approach of the influencer towards Stefano De Martino, who however did not answer!

It might interest you: Melissa Satta and Stefano De Martino: new couple?