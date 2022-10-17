Stefano Cucchi’s mother died, the condolences of the lawyer Fabio Anselmo on Facebook

Stefano Cucchi’s mother died. “She didn’t make it. This morning Rita Calore she gave up to go and hug Stefano again. The never lost son. I write it with so much emotion and I hug Giovanni and #Ilaria. I have nothing more to say to this big family. “So the lawyer Fabio Anselmo on Facebook giving news of the death of their mother Stefano and Ilaria Cucchi.

