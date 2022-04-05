For the murder of Stefano Cucchiwas reduced the sentence to two Carabinieri involved in the tragic death of the young boy. The judges, in fact, reduced the sentence from 13 to 12 years of imprisonment on the charge of the manslaughter of Stefano against Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D’Alessandro.

There Court of Cassation he also reopened the encore appeal for Roberto Mandolini, sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment. And for Francesco Tedesco, who instead had received a sentence of two and a half years in prison, again on the accusation of forgery in the case of the death of Stefano Cucchi.

The sentence of the fifth section of the Court of Cassation effectively puts an end to the affair, which has been going on in Italy for 15 years. A judicial affair that lasted a long time between misdirection and 14 degrees of judgment. A very long process.

There judgment it was issued late in the evening on Monday 4 March 2022, after more than 5 hours in the Council Chamber, given that the Court withdrew at 15.30 after the last hearing against the four Carabinieri involved in the boy’s death.

The pg of the Cassation, Tomaso Epidendiumon the occasion of his indictment before the judges, he had instead asked for confirmation of the sentences for the four accused, the Carabinieri Alessio Di Bernardo and Raffaele D’Alessandro, the marshal Roberto Mandolini and the Carabiniere Francesco Tedesco.

In the courtroom the Pg had said:

It was a nocturnal via crucis that of Stefano Cucchi, carried from one station to another. And all the people who came into contact with him after the beating were impressed by Cucchi’s condition. It involves a large number of subjects including nurses, escort personnel, inmates, guard officers.

