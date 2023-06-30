Genoa. In my work as an urban planner, I have always tried to recover public green spaces and an environment on a human scale, creating pedestrian spaces to rediscover a domestic community and neighborhood dimension. But, in front of the Genoa flyover, it is also necessary to look at otheror. Because we are facing something unique.

Entering the heart of one of the most beautiful cities in the world at speed, which in the past was almost done by almost touching the houses in some places, is an unparalleled experience. On the one hand, the sea and the movement of ships that are impressive today like floating condominiums, on the other the urban spaces and, rapidly approaching, the towers of the centre, the churches, the palaces. And we find ourselves catapulted into the beating heart of Genoa.

Boccioni comes to mind, it is a futuristic experience, the triumph of movement. It is not the city that rises but the city that flows, with the facades of the Ripa Maris that become like frames of the same film in which you are immersed. And it is no coincidence that the Sopralevata was chosen as a theater and set design for many film productions.

The Genoa seen moving on foot is different from the one seen moving from the top of the street which today is named after Aldo Moro. I’ve traveled a lot for my job, yet, around the world, I can’t find cities that offer a similar show. I can think of Boston, some glimpses of American roads near the big bridges. But the difference is that here the road runs between the port area and the ancient city, the gaze ranges between two very different realities: the building of the historic center on one side, on the other the sea and the more modern ships that are sometimes more impressive than the ancient palaces.

This entrance to the city should not be missed, the western part of the flyover must be absolutely maintained as it is, open to vehicular traffic, with controlled speed. It will be necessary to stop at Palazzo San Giorgio to allow access to the sub-port tunnel. For the stretch to the east I am a possibility, I certainly welcome the idea of ​​a cycle/pedestrian walk.

Between 1992 and 2002, when I was teaching at the University of Genoa, the flyover was one of the topics I worked on with my students from the earliest years. The idea was to enhance it as a large device for viewing the city from a privileged point of view, like Porta di Genova with its so cinematic speed entrance. At the same time, we had thought about the possibility of intervening on the lower part, taking up the work done by Giancarlo De Carlo with the solution of coloring the pylons.

It was the early nineties, with my students we had transformed the spaces between the piles into service spaces for the city: from time to time they could become bars, hospitality venues, exhibition spaces and green spaces. The proposed theme was to work down there, in the shadow of the steeland keep the above as an extraordinary perceptual experience.

Thirty years have passed since then. I support the position of those who say that the flyover, at least up to Palazzo San Giorgio and the beginning of the old port, retains its sense as a great route for cars and motorbikes. From that point on, thinking about what the city can achieve in the underlying part, going towards Piazzale Kennedy, one can also think of demolishing it.

But there is the alternative hypothesis of keeping it for another purpose and I am very open to this. A choice respectful of history, if we think of what the marble terraces were like in the 19th centuryan extraordinary road concept that has survived a few decades and can be imagined to be proposed again with the creation of a cycle/pedestrian path.

I don’t have in my pocket an answer among the various options, A, B or C. But I want to remind you that when Giuliano Gallanti was the president of the Port Authority, at the end of the nineties, I had been called to create a laboratory of the University for to coordinate the study of the new port regulatory planthe urban planning instrument that was to innovate the previous document dating back to the Sixties.

It had been a wonderful experience and we had summoned world-renowned planners: from Rem Koolhaas to Manuel de Sola-Morales, from Marcel Smets to the planner Bernardo Secchi. And De Solas-Morales, the Catalan architect who passed away a few years ago, had worked precisely on the eastern part of the Sopralevata, already proposing then that it be transformed into a long promenade. He was a crazy character, the man who with Oriol Bohigas was designing today’s Barcelona. And, can I tell? There are stretches of road in Barcelona that can somehow evoke the flyover, but nothing comparable to the treasure we have.