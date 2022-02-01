Stefano Bettarini did not take well last year’s Big Brother VIP disqualification. The former footballer still has a poisoned tooth and after this year’s edition the anger is even more pronounced.

It is not the first time that Stefano Bettarini lashes out against Alfonso Signorini in particular when he discovered the entry of Antonio Medugno, he commented fiercely under the reality post:

This program was first an introspective journey: a journey to discover the characters themselves… With their frailties, their weaknesses and why not, their mistakes. Certainly something much more credible and interesting.

Today, however, what happens in the house no longer counts, but who will CONDEMN or ABSOLVE the “DESPOT” within the program, with fake stories, gossip, ending what WAS a program with contents. From GF Vip to MARKETTE…. Too bad there isn’t Chiambretti.

Another episode that made Stefano Bettarini angry is the failure to disqualify Katia Ricciarelli, last year it did not go exactly like this with Alda D’Eusanio who was disqualified almost immediately. The player then comments:

It was expected of you, conductor and leader, a man who had great responsibility towards the sovereign public, impartiality and consistency, you should have set the right example.

Source GF Vip study

You who have lent and stooped to the game of the powerful, you and only you, who once again have shown, if ever there was still a need, to be very skilled at fishing in the troubled waters to win consensus, you who have constantly passed where the ‘water was lower – continued Stefano Bettarini -. You who have attacked me several times from the top of a camera and without ever giving me the right to reply, an attitude of infinite baseness, but on the other hand I know, you like to win easy. We are confronted with the same tools. But this applies to those who have the balls! ”, He attacks, referring to the difference in treatment between his disqualification after three days spent inside the house and the“ lightning ”televoting granted to Alda D’Eusanio.

Finally you filled pages and pages of hideous TV. You and always you, the great excluded and the only disqualified of this crazy circus that was the GF Vip 2020/2021. Never again with you, the only wise solution that can take the net.