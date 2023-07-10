According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez they would separate again. To confirm the breakup would be two clues that emerged on the net over the last few hours. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are one of the couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Over the last few weeks, the voices on an alleged separation they get more and more insistent.

After numerous denials in June, they have arrived two clues which would represent the confirmation of a new separation. The first sign is the photo which portray the Argentine model together with Stefano De Martino which have disappeared from Belen’s official Instagram profile. The second sign is the absence of the wedding ring on the finger of the conductor of Torre Annunziata. In fact, the person concerned presented himself to the Rai 2023 2024 schedules without the ring.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as these are only guesses and those directly involved have not yet released any declaration regarding the affair. The two will break the silence? We just have to find out!

Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez: the previous separation and the last public appearance

Belen Rodriguez and Stefano de Martino are back to being one couple in the year 2022. The Argentine model and the conductor have never formalized their flashback but, on the occasion of a series of interviews, both had spoken of one and the other. If the breakup rumors were true, this would be it third time that the couple would put a definitive end to their love story. The two last appeared together on June 5thwhen the victory of the third championship was celebrated in Naples.