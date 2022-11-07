“We Europeans, as well as the Americans, believe it useful that Ukraine does not appear as an obstacle to negotiations with Russia”. This is Stefano Stefanini’s comment on the news in the Washington Post, according to which the US would have privately asked Zelensky to show more openness for a negotiation with Moscow, in order to demonstrate that the Ukrainian president is seeking peace, while to refuse it would be instead Putin. Speaking with Adnkronos, the senior advisor of the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) states that the one put forward by the Biden administration to the Ukrainian president “is an invitation to renounce the prejudice of not wanting to negotiate with Putin. The Americans, who remain pessimistic about peace, think that this is an instrumentally useful position, because it will highlight the fact that there is no intention on the Russian side to want to negotiate and seek a solution to the conflict “.

“It is important that Ukraine, despite being the attacked party, shows willingness to negotiate – says Stefanini – because this will also help us to support it, creating consensus. For both Russians and Ukrainians, it is difficult to sit down at a table, but the the first step is the willingness to make concessions. Nobody asks Zelensky to renounce territorial integrity in advance. But solutions can be found. The important thing right now is to clarify and eliminate doubts about who will bear the burden of war. And that’s what the US is talking about with Zelensky. It’s not about turning the other cheek to a country that has started an invasion, nor is it about putting Putin’s exit as a condition. is a school of thought opposed to supporting aid to Kiev. Their philosophy is explained in the phrase ‘we do not want to give Ukraine a blank check’, while the US administration’s invitation to Zelensky to open negotiations goes to the d contrary direction, in the creation of a consensus towards Kiev “.

“There is the possibility of a cooling of Congress towards Ukraine – warns Stefanini – and it is Congress that allocates the funds. The republican component that is recognized in Trump is based on isolationism and sympathy towards Russia for ideological and autocratic affinities, according to which the great powers do not have to worry about the independence of countries like Ukraine. Putin’s strategy, from the beginning of the war, relied on a passive reaction from Europe and small sanctions, and dissenting voices. The strategy has failed, also thanks to the clear-cut positions of Italy and Germany. The increase in energy costs has not led to any change in European positions. So far we have held a very firm line, we have to see what will happen with the ‘winter, but I don’t see divisions in Europe. Surely, if Zelensky follows Biden’s advice, it will create more cohesion in Europe as well “.

(by Cristiano Camera)