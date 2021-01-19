The psychologist Stefanie Stahl worked for a long time as a psychological consultant for family courts and runs a practice for psychotherapy in Trier. She became known with the book “The child in you must find a home”.

We are all born with an unfinished brain, only about 27 percent of which are trained at birth. The way our parents interact with us forms further interconnections and creates a mind map. This map of our perception determines our self-esteem, our basic trust.

People who had to endure a lot of stress in the first few years of life can instead develop a kind of basic distrust. You don’t think of yourself as valuable. You feel inferior to others when there is no objective reason to be.

But even those of us who had a lovely childhood often carry our pack of doubts with us.

No wonder! There are no perfect parents and no perfect parenting.