Grosseto, found lifeless in the courtyard of an apartment building: the victim is a young mother named Stefania Lala

He was only 40 years old Stephanie Lala, the young mother found lifeless in the courtyard of an apartment building a few steps from her home. However, everything about what happened to her still seems to be shrouded in mystery, for the investigators there are some points that don’t add up.

The incident took place on the morning of Friday 18 November. Precisely in a building located in the Barbanella district, in the city of Grosseto. In reality she came from Milan.

The first to find the woman’s body was just a Courier service, who was in that area for deliveries. When the sanitary ware arrived, however, he was no longer there for her nothing to do.

Had the smashed skull, but now we still need to know how he got that serious wound. The hypotheses are different, such as that of the fall accidental or caused. Otherwise we also think that everything happened for the umpteenth crime.

The investigators are now at work to reconstruct his last hours of life. Shortly before she had accompanied the children to school. She was dressed in tracksuit and sneakers. She in her pocket but she didn’t have them keys at home, but only a drawing made by one of his children.

The hypothesis about what happened to Stefania Lala

Stefania worked as employee at a local supermarket. However, on that occasion she had the day off. From what has emerged so far, shortly before she had accompanied i children aged 10 and 7 at school.

But what happened in the minutes leading up to yours death are still shrouded in mystery. For this reason, the investigators are trying to understand what happened to her and if she lost her life at the hands of one third person.

Was separate long time with her husband. She lived just a few steps away from the place where her body was found.

Furthermore, the body was approx 4 meters from the wall of the palace. Because of these details, the hypothesis is also that it could also have fallen from the balcony or terrace. However, it will only be investigations to shed light on the sad episode.