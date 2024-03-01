The former member of the Democratic Party, Stefania Pezzopane, says that due to her relationship with Simone Coccia she lost her place in Parliament. Here's what happened

The former member of the Democratic Party Stefania Pezzopane defends his love story with Simone Coccia. A relationship often criticized, mocked, not understood. A relationship which, according to what the politician reported, would also have cost her her place in Parliament. This is told in the live broadcast of her interest on the occasion of Monica Setta's Storie di donne al crossroads broadcast.

Stefania Pezzopane, on the occasion of her guest appearance on the television programme, decided to talk about the problems she had in the workplace due to her relationship status. In the episode which will be broadcast on Wednesday 6 March on Rai 2, here is what he said:

“I was not re-nominated for Parliament by my party, the Democratic Party, because the defeat in the local elections in L'Aquila was a significant factor. But I'm also sure I paid a price for choosing to love Simone Coccia, a former stripper 24 years younger than me“.

Stefania Pezzopane has often been criticized for her relationship with Simone Coccia:

“The fact that a bourgeois woman like me, married, mother, had fallen in love with a tattooed young man who courted me with a red rose and cheerfulness was a sensation. They told me all sorts of things: that I was stupid and that Simone was only with me because I was a public figure. No contrary voice has ever been raised from the national Democratic Party, but among the local leaders there has been slander against me“.

Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia broke up in March, only to get back together shortly after

However, in March last year the couple broke up. Perhaps the pressure applied did not help the partners to cope and so they made the decision to take a break. In August, however, they got back together and are now good together again.

“We decided not to get married, but we love each other. What if I had to choose between him and a political career? Maybe yes and if I went back I would make the same choice a thousand times. I continue to do politics in the Democratic Party and always with passion“.