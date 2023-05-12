A few weeks after the sensational announcement, the separation between Stephanie Pezzopane and Simone Coccia continues to be the subject of numerous chats on the net. The PD deputy has decided to make further statements on the end of their relationship. Let’s find out all the details together.

After nine years of love, Stefania Pezzopane e Simon Coccia have decided to put a definitive end to their relationship. to spread theannouncement they had been themselves, through a Note posted on their respective Instagram profiles.

A few weeks later, thanks to the PD deputy, more emerge details. In fact, on the occasion of ainterviewthe woman stated that she remained in good relations with the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP:

We talk on the phone every day. We tell each other things, we give each other advice. And then on Sunday we agreed to meet in the afternoon. It was a beautiful day, the sun was shining. I went to him, at the Casa del Soldato, in the mountains of L’Aquila. We had a nice chat, we had a drink together. We have been fine.

According to his revelationscurrently seems to be a long way offidea of a backfire:

There is no hatred between us, there are no claims, we have nothing to reproach each other for. When we see each other there is serenity, we are happy, we always have so many things to say to each other, to tell each other. I can’t tell now what can happen. At the moment we live each on our own, looking for a new balance, but we like being together, like on Sunday we were pleased to see each other again. I take advantage of this interview to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all those who have supported us and who have not seen either the toyboy or the dopey but two who loved each other.

Finally, Stefania concluded hers speech revealing i reasons which prompted her and Simone Coccia to take two different paths: