Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia Colaiuta broke up. A very long story, which began in 2014, and has now come to an end, as announced by Pezzopane herself with a post on Facebook: “Simone and I are no longer together. We have matured this decision, because the great affection we have for each other, the respect and the special friendship are not enough to continue a project of life as a couple”. “We loved each other very much, with passion and with joy. Breaking patterns and prejudices. They have been wonderful years, of mutual discovery, complicity and contamination of our very different worlds”.

The two, especially at the beginning of their story, had to face attacks and moralizing, also because of their age difference of 23 years. “We had to fight against the most ignoble wickedness, the hypocritical judgmental looks, the false moralisms, the preconceptions, the personal attacks that were used to hurt us, attacking our private spaces and our professional activities. We have suffered moral and material damage, just because we loved each other. We had to courageously defend ourselves also by resorting to judges and lawyers. Having always been right.”

The politician then underlines how the “changes in commitments, needs and expectations for the future” have led the two to take different paths, while maintaining a good relationship, given that the final part is written in the name of both: “As we write to you we are moved and excited, but determined. To those who loved us, followed, pampered, we say thank you. We are grateful for the friendship and affection you have given us in these 9 years. You have been precious. Maybe you can love us even now that Simone and I are no longer a couple. However, we continue to love each other, to respect each other and to look at each other with a smile. We greet you with a photo of us which we are very fond of and which is a beautiful memory of our years together”.