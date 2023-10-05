After spending six months apart, Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia they are finally back to being a couple. The announcement was made by the former stripper during the interview given to “Novella 2000”.

About six months ago, Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia Colaiuta announced theirs separation. The two had decided to put a definitive point to their love story due to some incompatibilities, different projects and ideas. Despite the dark period, recently, one has appeared photo on social media that portrays the couple together again.

To better explain how this came about backfire the former stripper thought about it, on the occasion of ainterview released at “Novella 2000”:

When Stefania and I moved away I always left the door open. I had taken into account that it could be over forever, but I knew that ruining 9 years of engagement would be a shame. Getting back together was inevitable, especially because the reasons that led us to take a break were less important than ours. feeling.

Simone said they both needed to get one break for themselves and understand which ones advantages draw from this detachment:

We needed to try to disconnect, also to understand if there was the possibility of being able to recover energy. We were apart for 6 months, in which we saw each other, but very little. We felt, in a very spontaneous way, and this meant that we then reached a point where instinct decided for us. Feeling was stronger than reason.

According to his statements, it seems that the rapprochement occurred during a voyage in Spain. At “Novella 2000”, Simone Coccia Colaiuta said that today he lives together with his partner in The Eagle where both carry out their work activities: