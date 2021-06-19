After the starring role inside the house of the GF vip, Stefania Orlando she threw herself into the world of music. Once the reality show signed by Mediaset was over, the presenter decided to bring to light one of her dusty talents. Thus, from this rediscovery, the single Babylon.

The great success that this new release has found, has pushed Orlando to continue on this path, making available a new song: Bandolero. Without doubt this new single by Stefania Orlando, has already caught on among the fans and will become one of the summer hits.

Currently the former gieffina is busy shooting the video clip of the song. But unfortunately, in the course of recordings not everything went according to plan. Indeed, Stefania had to face a inconvenience. The presenter vented on the incident with her followers via Instagram, using these words: “After yesterday before starting she went to fire the first machine and then the second broke, we managed to shoot the video! ”.

This small setback meant that the release of the song and the release of the related video took place in two distinct moments. It is precisely for this reason, in fact, that it currently is available only the single without the video clip. The bad weather, in essence, made it impossible to continue filming. “Postponed for a week due to bad weather”, these are the words of Stefania on Instagram to justify the delay. Meanwhile, Orlando doesn’t stop supporting her friends.

For example, the presenter defended Tommaso Zorzi from many controversies and, more recently, he published a post containing a very positive message: “Let that horizon not be a barrier, go further, to see what is not always visible , to prove what is not always possible “. In short, Stefania has engaged the right gear, finished the GF Vip.