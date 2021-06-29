Stefania Orlando manages to entertain the public even outside the house of the Big Brother VIP. On Instagram, Queen missed out on something really striking for the production of the GF VIP.

On the social network he declared that a colleague of hers would have blocked her and the latter is vying to participate in the edition of the reality show that will start in September, again on Canale 5 and always hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

Today I was on the phone with a colleague of mine and we talked about the next GF Vip and any competitors, colleagues, colleagues … And among these came the name of a colleague of mine, a beautiful woman. When it comes to others, you go to Instagram to see the photos, so I went to Instagram to look for it and couldn’t find it. So my colleague sends me the link of the profile of this probable new competitor of GFVip and I discover… That blocked me!

In short, the woman does not even explain what happened and why this alleged competitor would have done it. Then he continues: “I was blocked by a possible next competitor of Big Brother Vip 7. Among other things for no reason. But I was thinking that this person was not invited to my wedding: could that be why?“.

Obviously, to the most attentive, nothing escapes anything and among the eligible names pop up Miriana Trevisan and Maria Monsé. Both women do not follow the same age Stefania Orlando.