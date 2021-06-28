The singer announced yesterday that she was hit by a hives outbreak, which is why she had to cancel her appointment at an LGBTQ + event in Rome. In today’s stories, Stefania Orlando explains that she is already better.

A bad day, yesterday, for Stefania Orlando. The singer and showgirl announced in the evening, from her own Instagram stories, having to give up one of his hosted at an event for the community LGBTQ + in Rome due tourticaria which hit her quite violently.

This morning the former gieffina showed hers skin covered with outbreaks, but he also announced that he was feeling much better than the day before.

The rash of hives

L’urticaria of Stefania Orlando manifested itself yesterday in a rather intense way, so much so that the singer and showgirl was forced to give up her guest at Stay Calm, event dedicated to Pride Month and to community LGBTQ +.

Stefania Orlando he then posted a story yesterday evening Instagram to announce that unfortunately a hives attack forced her to stay at home:

“Friends and friends I got a nice one urticaria, so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend the evening tonight. But see you soon. “

The photo of the vent and the improvement

The cancellation of his presence at an event linked to the Pride Month, theme to which Stefania Orlando particularly cares, this morning the singer posted on Instagram a story in which he updated his own followers on your state of health.

Along with the updates, the former gieffina also posted the photo of her skin in the condition it was in last night: covered with large deep red patches spread over face, neck is décolleté, due to the outburst of urticaria.

Fortunately, as explained by the same Stefania, today the patches and irritations have been improving: