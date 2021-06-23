On June 26 Stefania Orlando will be at the Pride Village in Padua where she was chosen as the godmother of the event. The showgirl, very active for some time in the fight against rights for the rainbow community, will be at the Festival to celebrate the month of LGBTQ + rights.

Stefania Orlando It will be there godmother of the Pride Month to the Pride Village of Padua. The Festival, the largest in Italy dedicated to community LGBTQ +, has chosen the singer and showgirl as super guest of the 2021 edition to celebrate the month dedicated to the fight for the rights of the community LGBTQ +.

Therefore, on June 26, Stefania Orlando will attend Padua at Pride Village as godmother.

Stefania Orlando has always been active for the LGBTQ + community

It is not the first time that Stefania Orlando joins the community LGBTQ + in the struggle for their rights.

Read also: GF Vip, Stefania Orlando in tears embraces Simone and Margot again

Already in the past years the showgirl has been godmother of various Pride and has made its voice heard in support of battles for obtaining rights or to combat hatred of homosexuals and transgenders.

Even inside the house of the Great Brother Vip, Stefania Orlando she has exposed herself several times on very important issues on this front, and exposing her thoughts totally in support of community LGBTQ +.

Recently the singer of Bandolero she was a guest on several television networks to talk about the DDL Zan and to support the importance of the contents of this drawing of law, which are aimed at protecting citizens from hatred triggered by homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and skill.

Not only that, even from its profiles social Stefania Orlando many times expressed his ideas and fought in defense of the community LGBTQ +, a community that fully reciprocates his affection.

The importance of Pride Month

As he has proven so many times, Stefania Orlando she is a very active woman in the fight for rights LGBTQ +, and his presence could not be missing in the celebrations concerning the month dedicated to the battles for the achievement of equality.

The Pride Month which falls every year in the month of June starting with the first Gay Pride of history, which took place in 1970 in New York.

You may be interested in: Vans: LGBTQ + theme collection

The Pride Month was established in memory of the riots of Stonewall, which took place on the night between 27 and 28 June 1969, and which are named after the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village where the police broke in that night who wanted unjustly to arrest the patrons of the club for acts contrary to public decency.

Those present rebelled against the police, and this episode historically identifies the beginning of a series of days in which the community gay united in the battle against the police to proudly claim their freedom.