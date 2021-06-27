Home » News » Stefania Orlando: godmother of Pride Month in Padua

At the Pride Village in Padua, last night, Stefania Orlando took the stage where she sang her hits in support of the LGBTQ + community. The singer and showgirl was in fact chosen as the closing godmother of Pride Month in Padua.

Last night a Padua the audience was thrilled by the arrival of Stefania Orlando on the stage of the Padua Pride Village.

The highly anticipated singer and showgirl performed on stage with her hit of the moment, Babylon is Gunslinger, in support of the community LGBTQ + as godmother closing date of Pride Month of Padua.

Stefania Orlando godmother of Padua Pride Month

Yesterday Stefania Orlando arrived at Padua Pride Village in a golden dress, ready to represent the community LGBTQ + on stage who wanted her as godmother closing date of Pride Month.

The singer and showgirl is a woman who has always been sensitive to issues concerning the rights of the community LGBTQ +, which reciprocates its support by identifying it as icon artistic of the community.

Stefania Orlando she was therefore delighted to have been chosen for this role as godmother to join the battle of the month of June, the month of Pride, to obtain rights for equality and respect.

Her stage hits, for LGBTQ + rights

During the evening, Stefania Orlando led on the stage of the Padua Pride Village his two great hits of the moment: Babylon, a catchphrase launched last November and which still continues to grow in views and in stream, is Bandolero, freshly launched success, released a few weeks ago but which is already one hit.

Highly anticipated as a leading character of the Pride Month, on stage the singer was joined by spectacular drag queen who danced with her to her hits, while the audience sang every word of hers hit and posted stories up Instagram that the showgirl then shared again.