Stefania Orlando is back to comment on the new edition of the Big Brother VIP, including the behavior of Soleil Sorge

Stefania Orlando was one of the most loved Big Brother VIP contestants of the last edition. This year she has never been a guest on Alfonso Signorini’s program, however, compatibly with working hours, she often watches the broadcast.

Even the Queen of the last edition has carefully followed the whole story of Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge: the two have certainly been talked about.

Now that the actor is out, the influencer appears to be passing victim. Alex Belli is back with Delia Duran and she is left alone. This scene, however, is not appreciated by Stefania Orlando who does not think so and explained:

So, we also learn something from poorly written and poorly acted scripts. If you happen to get mad at a married man, know that you are engaging in an affair with a traitor. Ergo: if he becomes “yours” he will do with you what he did with his wife, he is always a repeat offender.

The host managed to keep one rational vision, which Soleil Sorge was unable to do: