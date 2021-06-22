After a long wait from fans and shooting postponed due to bad weather, the official video clip of Bandolero, Stefania Orlando’s summer hit, was finally released on YouTube and in less than 24 hours it has already exceeded 25,000 views.

The video official of Bandolero, hit summer of Stefania Orlando following the great success of Babylon, launched last November when the former gieffina was still in the house of reality show.

The video, postponed due to bad weather, it came out a week after its launch on Spotify, and in less than twenty-four hours it has already largely exceeded 25,000 views du YouTube.

Bandolero: the weather difficulties

Bandolero finally has his video clip. The resumed, as she had told the same Stefania Orlando in his Instagram stories, had been postponed due to force majeure.

In the week in which it was planned that the video would be shot, in fact, the bathing area where the set was overwhelmed by bad weather.

With summer just around the corner, it was decided to release Bandolero on platforms digital on June 14, even without video.

However, one week after the launch of the single, the video clip official landed on YouTube and has already begun its climb to success, with the first 25,000 views in a very short time.

Stefania Orlando: beach, sea and dancers

The video of Bandolero, as well as the song itself, is an invitation to enjoy the summer and the lightness of spirit.

In fact, in the various scenes Stefania Orlando is immersed in contexts closely linked to the summer imagery: one beach full of people dancing, in sea while wearing a costume sparkling, behind the wheel of a car between sand and the Sun.

And as in Babylon, given the dance rhythm of the single, could not miss the dancers to accompany everything.