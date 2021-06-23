Two days after the video was released, Bandolero, Stefania Orlando’s new single, entered the YouTube trends. Forty-eight hours after its release, the former gieffina’s summer hit is already about to reach 90,000 views and has exceeded 33,000 plays on Spotify.

Bandolero took off. The video official of the new single by Stefania Orlando it was published two days ago and in forty-eight hours it has already entered trend in video YouTube.

Meanwhile, the views they multiply by the hour, and on Spotify things are going just as well.

It officially started for Stefania Orlando and for his Bandolero climbing the rankings of summer ratings.

Bandolero: the video is already in trend

To announce the growing success of the video of Bandolero it was the same Stefania Orlando from his profile Instagram.

In his stories in fact, the showgirl and singer wanted to thank her parents fan for the support and for getting his new video to enter 34th position in the trends of YouTube less than 48 hours after its release on the platform:

“Good morning! I wanted to tell you that the video of Bandolero is in trend, so keep looking at it, clicking, commenting, interacting, because all this is always thanks to you. “

The release of the video for the summer solstice

The single, apparently destined to achieve, if not surpass, the success of Babylon, came out on Spotify on June 14, and it’s already at nearly 34,000 stream.

The video of Bandolero is also having great success: 90000 views up YouTube, and the figure continues to grow.

For the video, released on June 21st, was chosen specifically as the launch date for the beginning of summer precisely to indicate that the song is intended to be an anthem for the season that has just arrived.

It can be read in the description above YouTube of the video itself, where you can also read that this special date is also the festival of music in 120 countries around the world, including Italy, and therefore symbolically a good omen for the future of Bandolero.