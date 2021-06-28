Stefania Orlando was a guest at Padova Pride Village, in the month of gay pride also the former gieffina and presenter takes sides in favor of DDL Zan. The woman on the stage of the event delivered a beautiful speech in support of the community LGBT+.

In a historical moment in which even the Vatican is hindering the steps to have the decree voted that could improve the lives of many TV personalities have decided to take sides.

I’m here today, but I’ve been with you for years, you know. I have been marching with you for years for your battles, for your rights which are also ours, attention. Because certain battles are for all people of common sense who want to live in a civilized country, in a country where we can be ourselves, where we can love whoever we want without the fear of being judged, offended or even worse attacked. So they are everyone’s battles, this is to be emphasized. Now we hope that also the Zan DDL can become reality.

Stefania Orlando, who returned to TV as a columnist for “Live Life”, wanted to send a strong message also on her social profiles. On Instagram, in a post he wrote: