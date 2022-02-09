Lorenzo Amoruso yesterday she posted a really weird tweet about her partner Manila Nazzaro. An unexpected message in which he communicated that he no longer recognizes his wife and takes time to reflect on their future.

“I fell in love with a strong resolute and determined woman who did not accept abuses … today I no longer recognize her and probably I am wrong too … I take my time to reflect” – his words.

Only a few weeks ago Lorenzo had defended his wife with the sword from the accusations that Katia Ricciarelli and Clarissa Selassie they had advanced him.

Among the many comments after this exit of the former footballer, there was also that of Stefania Orlando: “What do you not invent just to have a bull’s eye on you or to try to create interest in the public and a little empathy for your woman !! Alex Belli teaches“.

A clear message from Orlando, convinced that Lorenzo’s tweet is strategic to shift attention to them and make people talk.

Source: web

Between Manila and Stefania there is a beautiful friendship. The former Miss Italy speaking in her house about her relationship with Orlando had said:

“Guys I love her, she is magnificent. Then here at GF Vip he made a wonderful journey. We talk often, even before I came in here. She told me she was sure I was going to be a big reality star. It would be enough for me to be a tenth of what she was last year. Because she had something special, she has always been lucid, even after months of stay “.

It’s still: “And what do you want to say to Stefania Orlando? Here she was really one of the best and despite all the shortcomings she had, she went on to greatness. Perhaps I was luckier because at home I had people I knew even before. Even without this she was strong, maybe she had some collapses, but she has always got up and this does her honor “.