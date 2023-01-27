In the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIPAntonino Spinalbese is certainly one of the most popular and talked about competitors. However, it seems that the former Milanese hair stylist is not liked by all viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. In fact, it was to criticize him Stephanie Nobile on the occasion of an interview given to “Casa Pipol”. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Recently, Stefania Nobile and her mother Wanda Marchi have been guests at Casa Pipol. Here they talked about theirs return in the world of the web with Twitch and then have expressed some opinion on Big Brother VIP.

The famous businesswoman revealed that, according to her consideration, the worst gieffino of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini both Antonino Spinalbese:

Who among the GF Vip characters would I sponsor and who would I never advertise? Do you know who I hate? They all love him and I can’t stand him, I hate him, Antonino Spinalbese. For me it’s stuff that… please, my God, it’s anti-sensuality, anti-man, anti-everything. And already has an agonizing voice. I hate people whose voices have no highs or lows. As well as Giuseppe Conte. It’s not that I compare Antonino to Conte, I don’t elevate him that much. But they have a disturbing voice like a dentist’s drill. Whether he talks about love, his daughter or roast potatoes, he always seems tired. Apparently he was doing something with a woman up until the moment.

According to his statementsthe woman fails to understand how for some people Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend can represent a example of sensuality:

Then it is demeaning if it is considered a myth or an example of sensuality. Guys in my day there were real stars like Robert De Niro or Al Pacino. Do you really like him? I wonder how he can like it.

Subsequently, the talk got married on Luca Onestini and even on the latter Nobile had to object. These were hers words: