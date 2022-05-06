If fate had a noise that foretells it, for Stefania Tozzini it would be the noise of a pair of heels in a corridor. “It was the summer of 2000, I was 23”, she tells Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of her return to the squares of theAzalea of the research of Airc Foundation, Sunday 8 May for Mother’s Day. She is married to Angelo, two twins of a year and a half (today they are 23) who fill her days with “authentic happiness”, a job. “I was Heidi,” she smiles at her, honeymooning with her life.

“But on my return from the sea, where I had been in June with the children – she remembers – I notice strange bumps on my neck, on the left. Not painful, but when I lay down I found it difficult to swallow. easy conclusions: you are stressed, you have twins to manage, you sleep little. But I can assure you that I was the happiest person on earth. I was young, sure, but I lived those two children as an immense fortune. It seemed to me one of the most beautiful things that it could happen to see them grow up together, steal the pacifier, crawl, play and I enjoyed every single moment “.

In her heart Stefania knew it: it was not stress. And here comes the appointment with destiny. As the days go by, swallowing becomes more complex, “it was like having a ping pong ball in your throat.” Time for a second visit. “The endocrinologist is kind and very prepared. He tells me that all in all he does not detect particular anomalies”. And here we hear footsteps along the corridor. “She is a doctor, she is let in for a consultation. She touches my neck, smiles at me, asks me for my age and invites me to come to her office the next day. I had the good fortune to meet a person who for some time she was studying the topic of thyroid tumors, also in relation to the Chernobyl disaster. It was a period in which cases in young people without familiarity were on the rise. that reassuring look of his and tells me: I have everything clear, you have a malignant thyroid tumor, it is operable “.

Operable. “The doctor spells out the word that was saving for me – underlines Stefania – Because up to that moment in my head a person with cancer was destined to die, like a brick of milk with a deadline imprinted on the skin, not long-life “The world has stopped. The day of the diagnosis was July 19, 2000 and I commemorate it every year. It is my ‘tumor day’, it has opened up a new existence for me. Cancer is not part of life’s plans , you never think about it. How do you not think about research, until it touches you or a relative of yours. When you see the azalea on the stalls you don’t really believe it. In that moment, on the other hand, I realized that that flower is real life, that if it wasn’t there Research and trained doctors who are given the opportunity to investigate, me and thousands of other people would not be here to tell it, and you understand it there. And then you say to yourself: why didn’t I think about it before, when the others died? “.

Stefania goes back to that July 2000, in that studio. “The doctor speaks with serenity and transparency of communication, a crucial element. We have to operate, now we will do specific investigations. The brain is a blender. Listen, but you want to cry. You are faced with something that appears as a very dark tunnel and not even a little light at the bottom. I do the biopsy and leave the hospital, look at the colorful flowers in the garden of Humanitas in Rozzano, I pick up the phone to call my husband. I burst into tears. ‘Come and get me, I have a tumor’, I say. The worst telephone debut of my life. Angelo in no time is beside me and repeats: stop, breathe, he is operable. And there I thought: he is right “.

For Stefania, the result of the biopsy will confirm a papillary thyroid carcinoma. “I already had metastases in my neck, on 11 August I am operated on. Upon awakening I cannot speak. The tumor has affected the recurrent nerve which is like a motor that moves the vocal cords. The voice had been my sword. And now? The surgeon, again, explains to me what would have happened and from there I started a long journey of 6 months to relearn how to speak. No career in opera, ok, but my voice today is almost normal. I did the exercises with the children who my sounds repeated. I think that, if cancer was to be a stage of my journey, it was the best moment. With young and unaware children. They were my elixir, they were the normality, the lost everyday life “.

The journey was not easy. The most terrible moment? “I was then suggested an experimental therapy, the radiometabolic therapy with 131-Iodine, at the European Institute of Oncology, with Professor Umberto Veronesi – continues Stefania – And I am told: you will be isolated in a room. My real life began there. hell. I found myself thinking alone. Out of isolation, I was suggested to stay 3 weeks away from my children, due to radioactivity. It was 3 weeks of crying. For a while I imagined life as a videogame, I wanted to get to the last level, to win the final monster. And little by little the treatments go on, the light at the end of the tunnel gets bigger and bigger “.

Today “22 years have passed. I am still in the oncological check-up protocol due to a small atrophied metastatic residue that theoretically should remain stationary, but could wake up. Every check is an anxiety, but I live with serenity. My children have flown. in London. They study, work, pursue a passion for football. I never stopped, I went back to studying and got my degree. And so did my husband. We started doing many things at the family level. With awareness of the value of life and the future, no one scratches us anymore “. Stefania also wrote a diary during her journey, which has become a book: ‘Cancer by sign … and in fact’. And today you reflect on the value of words.

“I am happy because my children have learned the lesson: if you discover that a person has a tumor, talk to them, write them, make them feel that you are there”, is the message of those who have lived it. “I found myself very alone, people were frightened by the word tumor, they didn’t know what to say and then they just didn’t call. And that’s still the case. But this is too big a battle to be alone with your own tears. A word, a smile are continuous injections of energy. Even today I am still tormented by the fact that there is this fear. This is why I say that it can also be healed, the scar in my neck is my trophy and I am not ashamed. I try to bring others into the my dimension and I say: never shut yourself up in silence. And cancer should be called by its name. Research can make it curable, operable, it has an incredible value. While we are watching a TV series sitting comfortably on the sofa, there are thousands of researchers locked in the laboratory with white coats to work and fail day after day until they hit the mark. They are silent heroes, they give us the greatest chance of our life “.