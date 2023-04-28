There are many dark spots that don’t add up in the case of the lifeless body found at home to one month after the disappearance Of Stephanie Rotai mysteries which the investigators have to investigate are really very many. The prosecutor must see clearly about some shortcomings and the disappearance of some things that belonged to the 62-year-old woman.

Carabinieri and firefighters found Stefania Rota now lifeless in her home, after forcing the door of the house in via XI February in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo. Her body was found in a state of decomposition on 21 April.

He hadn’t been heard from for a month, but only now had his family decided to raise the alarm. Probably he may have had an illness while he was at home. But even when the body was found, the agents became suspicious of some unclear elements in the story.

The death of the woman would date back to mid-March. Furthermore, the 62-year-old woman’s car, her cell phone and her purse were not found. The autopsy has already been performed on April 26, 2023: there are no signs of violence, but the causes of her death are not yet known.

The prosecutor has opened a file to continue investigating the case. Stefania Rota lived alone. She was an only child and her parents have been gone for some time now. Everyone thought she had gone to the beach, instead her body lay lifeless in her house of her of her Mapello.

Stefania Rota, the mysteries to be solved on her case

The alarm was raised by cousins, the closest relatives he didn’t hear often. They thought that the woman was in Liguria to assist one of the elderly she cared for.

But the weeks went by and not hearing from him they were alarmed. When officers arrived at his home, the door was locked. The house is now under seizure.