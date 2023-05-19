After the arrest of the second cousin, the investigations into the case of Mapello, in the province of Bergamo, are proceeding quickly. For the death of Stephanie Rota it’s a beat the murder weapon used by Ivano Perico, one of the relatives with whom the 62-year-old woman had the most contacts, whose lifeless body was found only weeks after her death. At the basis of the dispute that ended in tragedy were issues related to family real estate.

According to what was discovered by the investigators and reported in the last few hours by Corriere della Sera, Ivano Perico allegedly used a meat tenderizer against his cousin Stefania Rota. The 61-year-old would have hit the woman for reasons related to family properties.

According to what emerged, there would be a building amnesty for a shed that belonged to the 62-year-old woman at the base of the terrible murder that took place in Mapello. However, the only one who can confirm this hypothesis is the suspect, who however made use of the option not to answer during the guarantee interrogation.

Stefania Battistelli and Piero Pasini, lawyers of Ivano Perico, claim that their client is ready to tell everything that happened in front of the prosecutor. And they add that she is also psychologically fragile and would not be aware of what happened.

You have to get rid of a burden. He’s lost his mind, here we’re talking about an impetus.

At the center of the 62-year-old woman’s dispute and crime is a warehouse rented to a construction company. Shed that has a wall next to the 61-year-old man’s house.

According to investigators, Stefania Rota died on 11 February. Since that day there has been no more communication with her cousin and friends. And the last update on her diary is also from that day.

In those pages she would have written to be careful of her cousin, who tried to sidetrack the investigation.