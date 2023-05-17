The stopped cousin is not collaborating to understand what happened to the 62-year-old

In the case of the death of Stefania Rota, Ivano Pericothe second cousin who ended up in handcuffs for his murder, does not answer the questions of the magistrates. There are still many knots to untie, given that the motive is not yet known. On the day of the 62-year-old woman’s death, the two allegedly met heard on the phone twice. What did they say during those phone calls?

The 61 year old man stopped last Saturday by the Carabinieri of Bergamo with the accusation of having taken the life of his 62-year-old cousin in Mapello, he availed himself of the right not to answer. The man was given an order for custody in prison for voluntary homicide.

On the morning of Tuesday 16 May 2023, the only suspect accused of the death of the 62-year-old presented himself before the Gip Massimiliano Magliacani, to undergo the guarantee interrogation, in the Bergamo prison. Also present were prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri and public defender Stefania Battistelli.

Lots of questions which remain unanswered, given that the woman’s second cousin does not answer the questions. The weapon used for the crime or the motive that led the man to take the life of his cousin are not known.

There are also to be clarified i relationships that linked Stefania Rota and Ivano Perico. The magistrates want to understand what the two cousins ​​said in the two phone calls made on February 11, the day of the woman’s death. The first at 13.13 lasting 520 seconds, the second at 14.36 lasting 5 seconds.

Stefania Rota and Ivano Perico: many knots still to be resolved on the case, but the defendant does not answer the questions

The only sure thing is that Stefania Rota didn’t get sick, but someone took her life and all the clues lead to her cousin. Her death, according to the autopsy, dates back to February 11th.

The 62-year-old woman died at her home in via XI February in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo. Her body was only found on April 21, in an advanced state of decomposition.