Stefania Camela, the woman who lost her life after a surgery she underwent in Milan, was only 47 years old. Her partner now demands that justice be done for her

Stefania Camela was only 47 years old. She had undergone a surgery in the city of Milan. But unfortunately he was no longer able to return to his home in San Benedetto del Tronto. The woman, in fact, died following the operation she underwent. Now her partner asks for justice to be done: if there are responsibilities, it is right that someone pays for her death.

Stefania Camela was 47 years old and worked as municipal employee in San Benedetto del Tronto. He had undergone surgery in Milan. Then sudden death. The causes of his death are not yet known.

The first citizen Antonio Spazzafumowanted to express the condolences of the entire community, in a very moving online post.

Such a sudden and unexpected tragedy leaves one in disbelief, shocked and terribly sad. Yesterday Stefania Camela, a cheerful girl, a precious collaborator of my secretariat, left us. She was so happy with this new path which had been officially ratified just yesterday after many years spent in financial services where she had had the opportunity to gain sympathy and esteem, always ready as she was to offer her collaboration. In the new role she had begun to familiarize herself with the duties of the mayor’s private secretariat, and she was looking forward to dedicating herself full time to the many tasks foreseen for that office. I express all my closeness to the pain of her family, the condolences of the entire Administration to her loved ones. With a broken heart, I dedicate my prayer to her.

Goodbye to Stefania Camela: she was 47 years old and a municipal employee

It was a functional intervention. Stefania had to have the nasal septum and turbinates done, since she had had an accident when she was 10 years old, with a fracture of the septum. She was happy to be able to breathe again. They told us everything would take 45 minutes, then it took them 2 hours.

Thus his companion, Michele Valerio Sibillio, speaks to the journalists’ microphones. His partner was with him in the hotel after the operation in a private clinic when her heart stopped forever, perhaps due to an embolism.