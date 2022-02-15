Tangentopoli, 30 years later: “Justice in pieces, Italy in ruins”

“The reality of Italy today can answer better than me about what it was ‘Clean hands’. After 30 years we have a political-institutional system in pieces, as also the recent re-election of the President of the Republic has notified, we have a poorer Italy, irrelevant on the international level, with parties that are no longer in a position to make the selection of the political class, and justice in pieces, as certified not by me but by a lot of evidence. I believe that any Italian citizen of a certain age can deal with his own life to know if he was better off in the 80s or today. In my opinion, this is Mani Pulite’s product. “So at AdnKronos, 30 years after ‘Mani Pulite’, Stefania Craxisenator of Forza Italia, vice president of the Foreign Affairs Commission and daughter of the former prime minister Bettino Craxi.

Stefania Craxi: “Corruption has even increased”

“And it is also a lie to argue – observes Craxi – that Mani Pulite was a breath of fresh air against corruption in a highly corrupt country. in recent years it has increased and has once again climbed the international rankings. And this certifies that that investigation was not made for the purposes of justice but for other purposes “. “The encroachment of the judiciary into fields that are not his own is there for all to see – underlines Craxi -, the worm who Palamara he uncovered, even though he was aware of anyone, is there for all to see, but the blame must not be given to the magistrates. That was a great clash between financial power and the primacy of politics, where politics lost and from that moment on it no longer matters in our country. Who matters today, finance or politics? Obviously it is not only an Italian phenomenon, but a global one, but our country at that time was more fragile because the much invoked, by Bettino Craxi as far back as ’79, ‘great reform’ had never been carried out, and therefore the system was destroyed. If today an intelligent guy is asked where he wants to go, he does not answer ‘in politics’, which is no longer the land of the best, but ‘in finance’. Because?”.

“Bettino Craxi was a patriot who dedicated 40 years to Italy”

“For me it was a human and political drama – explains Stefania Craxi -, but history will tell who Bettino Craxi was. My father was a patriot, a man who dedicated 40 years of his life to his country, which was object of an unfortunately irreparable infamy, and today the consequences of tangentopoli are there for all to see “. “The legacy of Clean hands – concludes Craxi – are the rubble of Italy that we have before our eyes. As he once said Garibaldiand as I think Bettino Craxi would have said today, even if I do not have the right to say what he would have said, ‘Italy was not what I dreamed of, miserable on the inside and derided on the outside’ “.

