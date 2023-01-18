A pleasant surprise was given by the beautiful concierge of the FC JuarezStefani Jiménez, who posed in a flirtatious and tiny postcard in a black miniskirt from her official Instagram account.

Stefani Jiménez has always stuck to keeping her content of good quality and on this occasion she shows why she is still one of the biggest influencers on instagram today.

The goalkeeper of the Bravas de Juárez posed in a photo session in a black miniskirt that was very well received with a total of 35 thousand likes and endless comments praising that admirable body that always attracts the attention of his followers.

Among the most notable likes of Stefani Jiménez is that of Greta EspinozaUANL Tigres player, who is always supporting the goalkeeper in her return to the Liga MX Femenil with the Bravas de Juárez.

Stefani Jiménez shows off her pronounced curves in a spicy session. Photo: Instagram Stefani Jimenez

Stefani Jiménez in her return to the pink circuit has come to stay after her experience in the old continent and in addition to continuing to feed her official accounts to continue growing in her stage as a social media model.

The beauty of the Mexican goalkeeper is the perfect ingredient to continue conquering hearts in a very special way. Currently, Stefani Jiménez tries to remain stable in order to continue being a starter in the Liga MX Femenil.