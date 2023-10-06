In one of his most brilliant stories, The confusion of feelings (Freud’s favorite, and also one of mine), Stefan Zweig exposes an idea of ​​which as a biographer he was convinced: we live infinite minutes, but there is always a minute, just one, that sets our intimate world on fire, precipitating its crystallization. A minute (a metaphor for a specific experience) that remains hidden in the warm interior of life throughout, or short, of time and there is no algebra of the spirit capable of measuring it, quantifying its radiating power. In his biographies—of Fouché, of Marie Antoinette, of Hölderlin, of Balzac—, in his “stellar moments of humanity,” Zweig’s concern is always the same: to appropriate what he called “the authentic core of being.” , the plastic cell from which all knowledge springs. As a biographer, Zweig remained faithful to this conviction that led him to make every effort to know and reveal – in an always daring imaginative exercise of interpretation – the secret minute of his characters, the psychological key that could lead him to the understanding of their personality. . And this is the reason for the international success of his biographies, the ability of that courteous, generous and affable man, impatient and nervous, formidable worker and lover of freedom above all, to make his way in European culture. .

His empathy allowed him to relive the tragedies and difficulties of his characters, to scrutinize to the limit of his possibilities their interstices, their psychological fractures, the experiences that founded their character.

The capacity for empathy that the Austrian felt for human beings and for the passions that condition their lives is well known. This allowed him to relive the tragedies and difficulties of his characters, to scrutinize to the limit of his possibilities his interstices, his psychological fractures, the experiences that founded his character. How Zweig delves into the mind of Núñez de Balboa and his dramatic journey crossing the isthmus of Panama in search of the Pacific; or how he uses the apoplexy suffered by Handel at the age of 52 to explain the origin of his most celebrated musical composition; how it penetrates the conscience of a French officer who, on a night of solitude and patriotism, composes The marsellesa…

The Stellar moments of humanity, Published in their first version in 1927, they are biographical pieces—“miniatures” he called them—of exceptional literary greatness. Zweig’s ambition to understand the human soul continues to move us. And it is logical that his personality attracts biographers to one of his teachers. More than 20 biographies have been written about him. The last, and magnificent, is that of Luis Fernando Moreno Claros, a complete update of his life trajectory as well as the evolution of his work, from his beginnings until his death, at the age of 60, without being able to overcome the dark cloud that he had stuck to it for a convergence of reasons well clarified by the critic and biographer Moreno Claros, an excellent connoisseur of culture in the German language. Relying above all on the correspondence of the character and the biography of Donald Prater (The life of an impatient, not translated into Spanish), Moreno Claros offers us a firm and dispassionate account of the Austrian. The biographer has some doubts – Zweig’s possible penchant for exhibitionism, the fact of relying on themes or interpretations that had already been discussed previously, his emotional reserve in stark contrast to the passion that the lives of his characters awaken in him and, of course, his political cowardice of which he ends up being another victim.

But it must be understood—and Moreno Claros understands it very well—: the man who made so much effort to understand everything, who made his literature a desperate defense of tolerance and humanity, was not prepared to exercise a frontal opposition to virulence. of Nazism. He preferred, as far as possible, to remain a homo pro se, a man apart, like Erasmus or Montaigne were. That is, someone who could live sheltered in his ideas, in his books and his weaknesses. Dying voluntarily, leading his life to a definitive moment, he forces us to think that, in effect, his world was another and by dying as he did he had nothing to lose because everything was already lost.

Luis Fernando Moreno Claros

Harp, 2023

519 pages. 24.90 euros

