How much bad luck can you have: less than a week after Stefan Westenbroek (20) had convincingly qualified for the 500 meters at the World Cup qualifications in Heerenveen, the skating talent of Team Reggeborgh breaks his toe. And his participation in his first World Cup is in danger. “You definitely can’t wait for this.”
Vincent de Vries
