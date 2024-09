Stefan Raab is returning to television. “I’ve thought: I’m going to do shows again,” said the entertainer on Saturday evening in Düsseldorf. “It starts next week.” He will be working for the streaming service RTL+ for at least the next five years. It starts next Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. There is a million euros to be won every week. The name: “You won’t win the million here.”

