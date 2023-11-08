During the press conference prior to the pending match on Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Monterrey Football Club and Santos Laguna, one of the captains and references of the defense of the Pandilla team, Stephen Medinaspoke about the team seeking to close its participation in the regular phase as second in the standings.
“The idea is to go game after game looking for our best version. We are aware of how important it is to finish at the top of the table and that gives us the possibility of, by winning these two games, finishing second. It is our objective, but understanding “The most important thing is tomorrow’s game.”
– Stefan Median.
This Wednesday, November 8, the royal team faces the Guerreros at home and on the weekend they will do the same by visiting Querétaro on Matchday 17, where they will seek to add at least four points to secure second position in the standings.
“Today we are going to prepare in this way to seek the three points that will allow us to continue improving every day as a team and, of course, that the performance is adequate to complete the first objective, which is classification to the league,” he indicated.
Fortunately for them, the Gang will face the Warriors without their best player, since Juan Brunetta He will not be part of the team in the ‘Steel Giant’, which represents something positive for the aspirations of the Albiazules.
“And well, then, the fact that a player as important as Bruneta is not coming, is positive for us because he is a player who is having an extraordinary tournament, we know his abilities and his qualities, but I think they have a very interesting squad and they have players with a lot of imbalance who can make up for this loss,” he noted.
On the other hand, they know that Harold Preciado He is another of the most dangerous players in the Laguna team, so it will not be easy to limit him on the offensive side.
“Harold (Preciado), we know the conditions he has, he is a player, an extraordinary forward who is doing, not only this tournament he is already coming to several tournaments playing a great role. Santos is a very interesting team with important players, we are aware of this and “We know that tomorrow is not going to be easy at all.”
– Stefan Medina.
