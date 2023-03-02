The Disciplinary Commission continues to take action on the matter on the issue of bars. And it is that according to the regulation after the altercations in Querétaro between the fans of Atlas and Gallos, now the visiting bars are prohibited from going to the stadiums.
In the last game between León and Monterey Corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023, animation groups from Rayados made the trip and entered the Nou Camp, which has caused them to be sanctioned by the commission and will not be able to be in the match on date 10 against FC Juárez.
In this regard, the Colombian defender of La Pandilla, Stefan Medinamentioned in an interview that it will be a hard blow for the players, since they have always had the support of the public and more so being local.
“It’s a pity, I can’t go into details, but understanding that they won’t be able to be there, they will be needed too much, the atmosphere they generate is sensational in the stadium, but that’s the way the rules are, that’s how the situation came about and we’ll have to understand it, they’re very important for us and hopefully those of us who are here will be able to have a good atmosphere”he asserted.
And not only the fans of Monterey It was suspended, since the América bar will not be able to be present in the next game against Pachuca either, since they also made an appearance in Jalisco against Atlas.
The first team sanctioned was the Red Devils of Toluca. On date 8 the scarlet animation group invaded the rear tier of the eastern goal, which earned them the respective punishment. In the match last weekend against San Luis they were not present.
