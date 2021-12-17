The benchmark and captain of the Rayados de Monterrey, Stefan medina, revealed the dream that the entire institution of the Sultana del Norte has in 2022 and that is that the team will play the next Club World Cup in February 2022, after having been crowned with the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.
At a press conference, the Colombian defender assured that the gang as a whole will not give up and will go for the dream of being world champions in the United Arab Emirates.
“We have a beautiful dream with all the desire to have experience and seek the dream that we all have which is to be world champion. We know how difficult it can be, we have a lot of quality and desire to win great things”
– Stefan Medina.
For the coffee player, the team has a roster to take on the Clausura 2021 tournament and the Club World Cup.
“We have extraordinary players, with experience, young people with potential and too much quality, unbalancing players, intelligent players, for me it is enough,” he explained.
Regarding his participation in the South American qualifiers with Colombia to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar or go to the 2022 Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, he left the responsibility to the club, as they will be difficult decisions to make.
“I am available to whatever they do with me. They are going to be tight days, it is not my responsibility, I will be ready for whatever touches me or the decision they are going to make. It was a complicated year. I am self-critical and most of the that we live that experience we understand that recovery must be fundamental. It took its toll on us at various moments of the tournament, we must be prepared for each competition, “he said.
