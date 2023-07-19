Stefan Medina receives a violent kick to the face in the Mexican League, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Stefan Medina
The action occurred in the match between Mazatlán and Monterrey, where the Colombian defender plays.
Stefan Medina has already completed nine years in Mexican soccer with very good success, with a long career in Monterrey. However, this weekend he was the victim of a violent action that left the rival team, Mazatlán, with ten players.
The move occurred in the 16th minute of the game that Monterrey ended up winning 0-3 as a visitor. Medina was a starter in that match.
In a dispute over an aerial ball, Luis Amarilla, Mazatlán striker, went with his leg up to look for the ball, with the misfortune that he ended up hitting the Colombian player on the head.
The referee of the match, Brian González, immediately sent off Amarilla and sanctioned a maximum penalty that the Argentine nationalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori missed.
Yellow ended up hurting her team with that action. With one less player, Mazatlán held on for the rest of the second half, but was clearly outmatched in the second.
The Ecuadorian Joao Rojas scored twice, in the 51st and 77th minutes, and then the Argentine Germán Berterame scored in the 89th minute to seal the victory of Monterrey.
Despite the violence of the coup, Medina played the entire match with Monterrey, with whom he has played 287 official matches, with 10 goals scored. The defender is already one of the club’s benchmarks.
SPORTS
