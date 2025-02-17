In Berlin there is once again a crisis mood, a new crash of Hertha BSC threatens – and now Stefan Leitl should judge. After four defeats in a row, the capital club is in a descent towards the third class and relies on the 47-year-old in the relegation battle. As the new coach and successor to Cristian Fiél, Leitl is said to stop the descent of the tumbling second division club in good time.

“We are glad that with Stefan Leitl we were able to win a very experienced trainer for ourselves who knows the league very well and has proven at his previous stations that he can shape and develop teams and players,” said sports director Benjamin Weber. He was convinced that the Hertha under Leitl “will quickly get back on track in terms of sport”.

“Hertha BSC is a large club with enormous potential and a passionate fan base. The task of stabilizing, developing and making this team excites me enormously, ”said Leitl, who receives a contract until 2027. On Friday (6.30 p.m./Sky) he will be on the sidelines against 1. FC Nürnberg almost two months later against 1. FC Nürnberg.

Hertha near Fortuna Düsseldorf collected the fourth bankruptcy in series on Saturday

In the Berlin Olympic Stadium, the urgently needed trend reversal is to be heralded. Those responsible had no longer believed these Fiél released on Sunday. On Saturday, Hertha at Fortuna Düsseldorf (1: 2) collected the fourth bankruptcy in series instead of playing the targeted recurrence, the view goes down. The Berliners from Prussia Münster separate only five points to relegation rank 16.

Shortly after the final whistle in the Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, sports director Weber had avoided Fiél, who had only come from Nuremberg last summer, and emphasized at the Sky microphone that Hertha had to “quickly get on points” . This should now succeed under Leitl, for which the Berliners are loud Picture-Information as for Fiél must probably pay a six -digit transfer fee. Leitl’s ex-association Hanover had justified the separation in December, among other things, by the fact that despite the connection to the upper table positions, a “real consistency” had not been achieved.

This is exactly what LEITL has to incorporate into the Hertha team. Too often Hertha was too inefficient, on Saturday evening in Düsseldorf the game was still out of hand despite good performance and leaders ) and SSV Ulm (2: 2). After years of unrest under the former President Kay Bernstein, who died in January 2024, the waters came back into calmer waters. The club and fans had approached again, sporty it should go uphill with the “Berliner Weg”, but now the chaos seems to be back in the Westend. There is a lot of work on Leitl, he doesn’t have much time.